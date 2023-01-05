 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s Green Hydrogen Mission: These companies have committed to transition

Sweta Goswami
Jan 05, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Even as details of how these incentives will be rolled out are yet to be announced, a host of private sector conglomerates have already made pitches to go big on green hydrogen.

The government of India while clearing the National Green Hydrogen mission on January 4 also earmarked incentives worth Rs 17,490 crore for its production and manufacturing of electrolysers.

But even as details of how these incentives will be rolled out are yet to be announced, a host of private sector conglomerates have already made pitches to go big on green hydrogen. Some of them announced their targets way back in 2021 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman first revealed about India’s plan to harness green hydrogen in her 2021 budget speech and later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the National Hydrogen Energy Mission in his Independence Day speech in August the same year.

For starters, green hydrogen is produced using renewable energy through electrolysis and thus, is carbon free. In this process, hydrogen is separated from oxygen in the water through an electric current. Renewable sources, such as solar or wind, are used in the requirement for electricity for electrolysis and hence, the colour “green” is attributed to this form of hydrogen.

Moneycontrol takes a look at what companies have promised to accelerate India’s green hydrogen mission.

ADANI GROUP

On June 14, 2022, Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) announced that it has partnered with France’s TotalEnergies SE to invest $50 billion over the next 10 years in India to produce green hydrogen and develop an ecosystem around it.