India's first inter-city helicopter service to start ops by October-end

Blade India, the local unit of Fly Blade -- the largest arranger of helicopter flights for civilian travel in the US --will start its India operations by October-end.

The company, which will start off with flights linking Pune, Mumbai and Shirdi, had initially planned to begin operations in March. But that got delayed due to the General Elections. Sources said securing necessary approvals also added to the delay.

The first flight will take off from Pune, taking up to six passengers to Mumbai. It will then take pilgrims to Shirdi, which will be linked to Pune and back. The last flight will take off in the evening from Mumbai to Pune.

"The services will be available six days a week," said Amit Dutta, Managing Director, Blade India. Sundays will be an off day.

The company will start with two helicopters: Airbus HC130 and Bell 407. The company has set up lounges in the three cities. The one in Mumbai is located at the Mahalaxmi race course.

Dutt said passengers can carry up to 10 kg with them. "For those with extra luggage, we will offer an option to deliver their luggage to the destination via a taxi," said Dutta.

This will be Blade's first unit outside the US. The company is partnering with Hunch Ventures, a Delhi-based equity investment firm, which has deployed over $100 million in consumer-facing businesses in India.

Rob Wiesenthal, CEO of Fly Blade Inc, said the company operates at a margin of 40 percent, even at half occupancy. It will follow the same model in India too.

The company has promised to keep fares in India 'significantly lower' than chartered jets and will reveal the ticket price closer to the launch date.

Meanwhile, Amar Abrol, who was earlier heading AirAsia India before joining Blade India, had quit the company and was replaced by Dutta.