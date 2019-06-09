App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's automobile major Mahindra wins Gold Award in South Africa

The automobile giant, which has more than 60 dealers in South Africa, secured the top position out of the 29 vehicle brands surveyed for the awards.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's automobile major Mahindra won the Gold Award for fairing on various indicators, including level of satisfaction among its network of dealers and the manner of allocation of vehicles to them.

Mahindra, which has been in South Africa for the past 16 years, received the award on June 7 from the country's National Automobile Dealers' Association (NADA) which tests dealers' satisfaction with the way a brand supports and communicates with them.

The automobile giant, which has more than 60 dealers in South Africa, secured the top position out of the 29 vehicle brands surveyed for the awards.

Close

"We are very proud of our Gold Award as it is a direct indication of the health and happiness of our dealer network," Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa, said.

related news

"This Award is a welcome recognition of the team's hard work to improve every aspect of our dealer support, knowing that a happy dealer ultimately leads to a happy customer," he said.

According to NADA's research, which was compiled with the help of Lightstone Automotive, Mahindra scored well above average on most metrics, including being open and honest in its communication with its network, being fair and responsive in the way it allocated vehicles and having a good corporate social investment programme.

"Many people do not realise that our dealers are independent businesses and not part of the Mahindra Group.

“As such, we have to ensure that their businesses are healthy and their personnel are happy in order to ensure that they offer the best possible service to our customers," Gupta said.
First Published on Jun 9, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #Mahindra group #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.