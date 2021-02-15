business Indian tech industry to add 1.38 lakh jobs in FY20-FY21 The fast-paced growth that India's technology industry has been witnessing in the last few quarters is here to stay, as a majority of CEOs surveyed by industry body Nasscom expect to see significantly higher growth and hiring than 2020 as more companies adopt technology to grow their business in the post pandemic world. As part of its annual strategic report shared on February 15, Nasscom also said the size of the technology industry is estimated to grow 2.3 percent to $194 billion for the year ending March 2021, compared to $190 billion last year. Exports stood at an estimated $150 billion from $147 billion last year. The industry grew 7.7 percent in FY20. Indian tech contributed ~8% relative share to the national GDP, with 52% relative share in services exports, and 50% share in total FDI (Based on FDI inflows for the period April to September 2020). The report further said that the Indian tech industry continues to be a net hirer with significant focus on digital upskilling. The industry is expected to add over 138,000 net new hires in FY2020-21, taking the total employee base to 4.47 million in FY2020-21. Digital talent pool is expected to cross 1.17 million, growing at 32% over last year. Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth caught up with Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh and Nasscom chairman UB Pravin Rao. Listen in