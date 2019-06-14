Indian pharmaceutical market growth slows to 7% in May

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) growth slipped to 7 percent in May after growing at an average 10 percent in the last four consecutive quarters, according to market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

The IPM sales stood at Rs 11,244 crores for the month of May 2019.

The slowdown was led by a drop in volumes of most therapeutic segments, except anti-infectives that grew 4.2 percent.

For the first time, all the chronic care segment slowed down to single digits. Anti-diabetic grew 9.8 percent while Cardiovascular grew 9.1 percent.

The Central Nervous System (CNS) segment gained 8.1 percent.

The growth of respiratory, dermatology and gastrointestinal segments slowed to 4.2 percent, 6.3 percent. and 5.1 percent, respectively in May.

The price controlled National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2013 molecules market grew 5 percent whereas the non-NLEM market grew at 7.5 percent.

Volumes for May dropped 66.4 percent, while prices grew at 5.1 percent.

Among the top 10 Indian drug makers, Intas posted the highest growth at 13.5 percent followed by Mankind at 11.8 percent and Cipla at 10.8 percent.

Lupin grew the most at 15 percent followed by Abbott 12.5 percent and Alkem at 12.2 percent in February.

The growth of Lupin was helped by its focus on the anti-respiratory segment – where it wants to topple market leader Cipla in that category.

Market leader Sun Pharma grew at 6.9 percent, Lupin 10.6 percent and Cadila Healthcare grew at 8.1 percent.

In the MNC pack, Abbott grew 5.4 percent and GSK 6.3 percent.

The top 10 drugmaker contributes about 43.19 percent to the IPM.