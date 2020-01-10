Indian pharma market sees growth of 9.6% in Q3FY20

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) registered a growth of 9.6 percent for the quarter ended December 31, according to market research firm AIOCD-AWACS, much slower than the preceding quarter, and below industry expectations.

Growth moderated due to dip in sales of anti-infectives, gastrointestinal, pain and vitamins segments and lower inventory levels compared to previous year.

The chronic drug segment consisting cardiac and anti-diabetic medications that have to be taken lifelong, also expanded slowly in the third quarter.

The July-September quarter IPM witnessed 11.6 percent rise on the back of spike in sales of acute segment due to a strong monsoon season.

The growth of IPM for the nine months period in FY20 stood at 9.8 percent, still short of double digit growth that the industry was anticipating with no major disruptions like price controls, GST seen in the previous years.

Indian drug companies are relying heavily on domestic sales as they face pricing pressure and exchange rate fluctuations in export markets such as US and Europe.

"We did expect a correction in the growth for the month, the level inventories did go down on an annual average. The surge of new products in Anti Diabetic market (52 brands in Dec'19) and consolidating Cardiac market help IPM move over the double digit growth on Month/Qtr/MAT basis is something we would be looking forward," AIOCD said.

Segments

Anti-infectives along with supportive therapies gastro, pain and vitamins that constitutes acute segment exhibited a growth of 11.7 percent. Acute segment accounts for 47 percent of the IPM.

Chronic constituting medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular accounted for 33 percent of the IPM, has exhibited growth of 11.2 percent and sub-chronic segment has grown by 8.9 percent.

Anti-diabetes segment saw 8 percent growth in Q3FY20, while cardiac grew at 10.3 percent.

Sub-chronic respiratory segment grew at 13.9 percent.

The IPM stood at Rs 1.4 lakh crore for the moving annual total (MAT) ended December growing at 9.8 percent.

The third quarter growth has been driven by the price growth of 5.3 percent and followed by new products at 2.7 percent. The volume growth saw a low of 0.7 percent.