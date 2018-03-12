Indian pharma market grows at 7.1% in February but GST pangs remain: AIOCD-AWACS

Moneycontrol News

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 7.1 percent in February, helped by improved uptake in anti-infectives, respiratory and chronic segment like diabetes, according to market research firm AIOCD-AWACS.

The growth, however, has slowed down as compared to January's 9.5 percent.

So far the IPM grew 5.4 percent this financial year – almost of half the growth it witnessed in FY17 hit by the disruption caused during the run-up of GST and its subsequent implementation.

The IPM grew at around 10 percent in year ended March 30, 2017.

The IPM reported sales of Rs 9754 crore for February. The IPM stood at Rs 1.18 trillion for the moving annual total (MAT) ended February, reporting a YoY growth of 5.7 percent.

The acute segment led by anti-infectives helped by seasonal factors showed growth of 9 percent in February, while respiratory segment posted a double digit positive growth of 21 percent.

Gastro intestinal has shown a positive turnaround this month with growth of 7.3 percent while vitamins grew at 3.6 percent.

The dermatology segment growth slowed down for the month at 5.5 percent.

The major chronic therapies like anti-diabetic posted growth of 9.1 percent, cardio 5.9 percent and central nervous system (CNS) 5.4 percent in February, respectively.

In FY18, anti-diabetics growing at 12 percent and dermatology growing at 10.4 percent were the fastest growing categories among the top 10 therapeutic segments.

​The price controlled National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2013 molecules market showed growth at 5 percent whereas the non NLEM market grew at 7.5 percent.

The February month saw volumes growing but price component remained a drag on the market due to price controls.

In February, volumes grew at 5.6 percent while the price growth declined 1.1 percent for single molecules. The newly introduced drugs that mostly doesn’t fall under price controlled category fared comparatively better with price growth of 2.6 percent.

Amongst the top 10 Indian drug makers, Lupin has the highest growth at 15 percent followed by Abbott 12.5 percent and Alkem at 12.2 percent in February.

The growth of Lupin was helped by its focus on anti-respiratory segment – where it wants to topple market leader Cipla in that category.

Market leader Sun Pharma grew at 6 percent, Cipla 5.7 percent and Cadila Healthcare grew at 1.7percent.

In MNC pack Abbott grew 12.5 percent and GSK 1.8 percent.

The top 10 drug maker contributes about 43.17 percent to the IPM.

Indian companies grew at a slower pace at 5.6 percent for February 2018, compared to multinational companies (MNCs) growth of 6 percent.