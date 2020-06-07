App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Overseas Bank reduces interest rates on loans

Loans will become cheaper for Indian Overseas Bank customers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chennai-based public sector bank, Indian Overseas Bank , reduced its interest rate on loans linked to MCLR by 30 basis points (bps) in overnight tenor and by 20 bps in one month to one -year tenors with effect from June 10. Hence, loans linked to MCLR will become cheaper.

The bank has also reduced its interest rate on loans linked to repo Linked Lending rate (RLLR) from 7.25 percent to 6.85 percent per annum.

Retail loans (Housing, Education, Vehicle etc.), loans to Micro and Small enterprises and Medium enterprises, which are linked to RLLR will now be available at cheaper rates.

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 01:01 pm

tags #banking #Indian Overseas Bank

