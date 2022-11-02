Indian-origin former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million

Dhirendra Prasad, a former Apple employee, has pleaded guilty to fraud that led to a loss of more than $17 million to the company, according to a statement from the California Department of Justice.

The 52-year-old, who worked at Apple from 2008 to 2018, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday. He was responsible for buying parts and services for Apple from various vendors.

Prasad says he began to defraud Apple back in 2011 by taking kickbacks, inflating invoices, stealing parts and charging Apple for services the company never received. Prasad told prosecutors that the schemes continued through 2018 and cost the company upwards of $17 million.

In the plea agreement, Prasad also admitted that his co-conspirators included Robert Gary Hansen and Don M Baker, both residents of the Central District of California. Prasad told prosecutors that Hansen and Baker owned vendor companies which engaged in business with Apple.

The two co-conspirators were charged in separate federal cases, and the pair have also admitted that they were involved in the schemes.

Prasad will face a sentencing hearing on March 14, 2023, and till then, he will remain out of custody.

The prosecution was carried on by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation with the assistance of the Special Enforcement Program.