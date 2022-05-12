English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL sign purchase agreement for upcoming dedicated ethanol plants

    The government has advanced the target of achieving 20 percent blended ethanol by 2025.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST
    A bioethanol plant (representative image: Wikimedia Commons)

    A bioethanol plant (representative image: Wikimedia Commons)

    State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) – have entered into a long-term purchase agreement for upcoming dedicated ethanol plants across India, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on May 11.

    The first set of tripartite was signed among OMCs, project proponents, and banks of the respective ethanol plant projects.

    State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and Indian Bank are three banks that are involved in this tripartite agreement with OMCs and project proponents.

    The agreement is designed to ensure that payment received by ethanol plants is utilised for servicing the finance extended by these banks.

    As per the agreement, ethanol produced by these dedicated ethanol plants shall be sold to OMCs for blending with petrol as per the government's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates May 10, 2022

    Tuesday, 10th May, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai May 10, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      121
    View more

    Tuesday, 10th May, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai May 10, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      105
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    Payment towards the supply of ethanol shall be credited to an escrow account maintained with the financing bank to ensure servicing of the loan as per schedule.

    The agreements were signed with Micromax Biofuels Pvt Ltd, Bihar, Eastern India Biofuels Pvt Ltd, Bihar, Muzaffarpur Biofuels Pvt Ltd, Bihar, K P Biofuels Pvt. Ltd, Madhya Pradesh, and Vizag Biofuels Private Limited, Madhya Pradesh.

    "In 2021-22, India achieved 9.90 percent ethanol blending, consuming 186 crore litre of ethanol, saving over 9,000 crore of foreign exchange," the ministry said.

    Explained | How India’s ethanol-blending plan impacts industry

    The government has advanced the target of achieving 20 percent blended ethanol by 2025. The country requires 1,016 crore litre of ethanol to achieve the target in 2025-26. But, there is a deficit of approx. 650 crore of ethanol as per the current availability. These five projects are likely to contribute to around 23 crore litres of ethanol per annum.

    Ethanol blended petrol produces 38 percent less carbon dioxide emission.

    The event was attended by Sandeep Poundrik (IAS), Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Ashwani Bhatia, MD State Bank of India and Sukhmal Jain, BPCL.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ethanol #Ethanol blending #Ethnaol production #petrol
    first published: May 12, 2022 08:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.