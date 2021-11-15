Indian market is an ocean of untapped potential: Porsche India Brand Director Manolito Volijic

The 2021 Porsche Macan facelift, launched at Rs 83.21 lakh

At a time when most car manufacturers have been facing a sales slump, Porsche India appears to be on a roll. In the first three quarters of FY2021, the brand’s Indian subsidiary witnessed 90 percent growth in sales, and saw the highest new car deliveries in 5 years. Having just launched the Taycan – it’s first all-electric sports car at Rs 1.5 crore, Porsche, already the best performing sports car brand in India, plans to double its network by 2022.

It’s recently-appointed Brand Director Manolito Volijic, aims to establish India as one of Porsche’s biggest markets. With over two decades of experience with the brand, he has been brought in by Porsche AG to bring the same transformative change that be brought to Porsche China as its Brand President. At the launch of the new Macan and the new all-electric Porsche Taycan, Volijic talks about why India offers limitless potential for the brand.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Q. Do you see performance enthusiasts are ready to switch to electric performance in the near future, despite the glaring lack of infrastructure?

A: When it comes to the Taycan, there are two kinds of customers. There are Porsche enthusiasts, who will buy it because it’s a unique product. Even a petrolhead will want to try an electric car. Taking the Taycan to a racetrack and experiencing its speed is one part and in the next four to seven years, these existing Porsche enthusiasts will be our main customers for the Taycan. But a new type of customer has to be approached when it comes to sustainable BEV sales who are interested in connectivity and comfort. We will now see a lot of first-time Porsche buyers who will choose the brand for its carbon-neutral stance. For them it’s not the performance that’s important, it’s the brand. So we are ready for both the petrolhead and the environmentally conscious. The brand will evolve, as it has so many times in the past, to cater to a new type of customer.

The all-new Porsche Taycan launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.5 crore with the Taycan range topping out with the Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S at Rs 2.13 crore (ex-showroom)

It would be interesting when the Macan would be turned into a battery electric vehicle, by 2025. Because then we will have a volume product that will be electric, by which point the charging infrastructure will be better. But still, we have time to evaluate the public charging networks in India and then we can adapt and utilise where and how we can charge our cars in the future. That’s actually the road map.

Q. Porsche also intends to continue developing the 911, using synthetic biofuel. Do you see biofuel/synthetic fuel’s application elsewhere?

A: I’m a technician and a petrolhead. Personally, I hope that we can have an internal combustion engine powering a 911 for as long as possible. I would really miss it, if there wasn’t one. We’ve stated that by 2030, 80 percent of our cars would be electric, leaving 20 percent that we believe will comprise super sports cars like the 911.

But it’s actually something that nobody can really predict. We don’t know what the tax structure will be in the future. Or what the cost of fuel will be, or how easily available it will be. Even driving an ICE car in a city or near city limits might be forbidden. Many things will change. And if I cannot use my 911 everyday, I might not want to buy it. However, a Porsche will remain a Porsche.

Porsche has establish India as one of its biggest markets.

Q. According to you, where does the future of automotive performance lie - synth fuels or electric?

A: Porsche is formed on three powertrain pillars. Internal combustion, hybrids and pure electrics. We don’t want to switch 100 percent to any one type of powertrain because we will see how the market and regulations evolve. It really depends on external circumstances. Energy prices might skyrocket. It’s still an unpredictable space. If you look back at the beginning of the 20th century, we had more electric cars than petrol cars, then the Ford Model T came along and changed everything. Electrification isn’t new for the world. Circumstances and geopolitics will continue to have a huge impact on the automotive industry. But the love for the brand will not change. Every Porsche in the future will look like a Porsche and drive like a Porsche.

Q. What sort of customer is the Porsche Taycan aimed at? And why was its introduction to India delayed?

A: Anybody who can afford it (laughs). Anyone who wants to try something different and who trusts the brand. That’s the perfect potential customer. There are a lot of existing customers who want to feel the difference between a 911 and a Taycan. There are so many similarities on the surface and the customers really want to see if it's true. Nobody needs a Porsche but everybody wants it.

For us it’s the quality. The reason we’ve postponed the introduction of the Taycan so many times is because our network wasn’t ready. And Covid slowed everything down.. In February we started to work with our dealerships to make them ready. We had to train the mechanics online. By December all our facilities will be Taycan ready.

Q. Unlike several brands, Porsche India has had a good sales run, during the pandemic. What do you attribute this to?

A: Luxury, for me, is the feeling of being on a holiday. Everytime you use our product, you feel like you’re on holiday. I came here because it was evident that India is an ocean of untapped potential. Looking at the size of the country, looking at the economic system and the fact that India will become the third largest automotive market by 2027 and looking at the fact that the industry is rising, the luxury segment is only going to get bigger.

Q. What would you consider your key priority for Porsche India?

A: Well, we can clearly see Porsche India changing fast. We’ve already started with doubling the size of our network. We will open nine more dealerships across nine cities in India. There will be more Destination Porsche outlets and we are looking at streamlining our online sales platforms. When I took over as head of Porsche China, there were no online sales. Porsche was only sold through showrooms. When I left, we had already achieved 50 percent through online portals.

Even the year 2023, for us is a bridge to 2025. It’s only after 2025 that we’ll reap the rewards for what we’ve done today. My job is to set Porsche India up for 2025 when a wider dealer network has been established, we have infrastructure that we can use, and then we can focus on volumes. In a market like India, with an increasing number of people who can afford our cars – there’s really no limit. And Porsche AG understands this : India is the final destination where there is no limit. My job is to be a facilitator of opportunities in India.