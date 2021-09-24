Indian Immunologicals Limited to produce 10 million doses of Covaxin drug substance from December

A file image of Covaxin.

Public sector vaccine maker Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) said it will produce 3 million doses worth of Covaxin a month currently, and from December plans to increase it to 10 million doses.

IIL - which comes under the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has already supplied 2 million doses of the drug substance to Bharat Biotech for formulate into finished dose. The drug substance produced by IIL has already been formulated into vaccines by Bharat Biotech and is ready for use, IIL said.

IIL has repurposed its newly built manufacturing facility at Karakapatla on the outskirts of Hyderabad to produce the drug substance of Covaxin. This facility was meant to produce the Rabies vaccine and other human biologicals. IIL is the largest producer of the Rabies vaccine in the country.

"IIL has quickly responded to the nation’s call and the request of the Central Government, to partner with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) in April 2021 to produce a Covaxin drug substance. Due to IIL’s prior experience in producing different types of viral vaccines for human and veterinary use, in a short period of time could upgrade the existing facility and execute technology transfer, manufacturing, testing, and release of drug substances at lightning speed," the company said.

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Friday visited IIL site producing Covaxin drug substance, and said he will extend all possible cooperation to IIL for its future endeavors.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Chairman of IIL and NDDB, Meenesh Shah said, "it is satisfying that IIL has lived up to the trust placed by the government and in record time has been able to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine drug substance."

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL said, "IIL is also developing on a live attenuated Covid 19 vaccine which has many advantages and will be rolled out next year. The animal studies have been completed and the results are very encouraging. Human trials are also expected to start soon."

“It was essential that both competing organizations come together and support each other to a larger cause of national health. If the Indian companies don’t join hands, then the multinationals will take over the industry,” said Dr. Krishna Ella, CMD of Bharat Biotech.