Indian Hotels to open one new hotel every month next year, Ginger coming up near Mumbai airport

Indian Hotels Company, one of Tata Group's oldest companies, is charting an aggressive expansion plan that entails opening of one new hotel every month in FY21.

There are 42 hotels under development, expanding the portfolio to 200 hotels, including 158 operational hotels. The company has an inventory of 25,000 rooms (including those under development) across 100 international and domestic locations.

Delhi, Trivandrum, Darjeeling, Shillong, Gangtok, Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Kalinganagar, Bhubaneswar and Wayand will house some of the new properties in the coming year.

"We signed 50 new hotels in the last two years and this growth momentum has helped us reach a portfolio milestone of 200 hotels. We will have 15 new hotels every year," said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO, IHCL.

This year so far the company has opened 12 hotels in 11 months. Ginger has reached a milestone of 50 hotels in operation with 18 in the pipeline.

The Ginger in Santacruz will open in April 2022, the company announced on February 24. The company has repositioned Ginger in lean luxe segment with 20 percent of its portfolio reflecting the new design.

A re-imagined Vivanta prototype will be launched in Bengaluru in March housing the new logo of the brand.

IHCL will open a new 500 room property in Goa called Taj Hotel & Convention Centre on March 1. It will also have 60,000 sq.ft of conference space making it the largest convention center in the state.

Chhatwal also mentioned the need for continuous monetisation of non-core assets. In 2019 the company monetised Rs 175 crore of assets through sale of apartments and a property in Pune.

Chhatwal also mentioned the impact on operations due to the deadly coronavirus will be felt in the next quarter.

"We have had some cancellations due to the outbreak but still the outlook for the year remains good with demand expected to outpace supply. Supply of new rooms would grow by 6 percent and demand should be more than that," he said.

