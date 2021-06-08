MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Indian Hotels Company to have Vivanta, Ginger outside Bengaluru airport

The two hotels with a combined inventory of 775 rooms will become operational in 2025

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), has signed a management contract agreement with Bengaluru Airport City for two hotels at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru. The two hotels with a combined inventory of 775 rooms will become operational in 2025.

Though the final agreement on the architecture of the property is not yet finalised it will be a combination of 450-room Vivanta and a 325-room Ginger. Both properties will share a complex. IHCL, a Tata Group company, already operates the Taj Bangalore which is just outside the KIA, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Airport City is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport and has been founded to develop the Airport City for mixed-use development, consisting of business, medical and biotech parks, a mall, hospitality, convention and exhibition centres and a central park.

The Airport City will offer leisure, retail, entertainment and hospitality, with a multipurpose concert arena for hosting large conventions and shows.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “This new upcoming hotel complex, along with Taj Bangalore, will offer a combined inventory of 1,150 rooms catering to the needs of this dynamic and evolving market.”

Close

Related stories

The proposed hotel will be strategically located in close proximity to the concert arena that is currently under development, and will be part of the sustainable Airport City being developed by BACL. Both hotels will have extensive banqueting facilities to capture the growing potential of the MICE (meeting, incentives, conference and exhibition) demand.

With the addition of these hotel hotels IHCL will have 12 hotels in Bengaluru.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Indian Hotels Company
first published: Jun 8, 2021 03:43 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey