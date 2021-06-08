Indian Hotels Company to have Vivanta, Ginger outside Bengaluru airport

live bse live

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), has signed a management contract agreement with Bengaluru Airport City for two hotels at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru. The two hotels with a combined inventory of 775 rooms will become operational in 2025.

Though the final agreement on the architecture of the property is not yet finalised it will be a combination of 450-room Vivanta and a 325-room Ginger. Both properties will share a complex. IHCL, a Tata Group company, already operates the Taj Bangalore which is just outside the KIA, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Airport City is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport and has been founded to develop the Airport City for mixed-use development, consisting of business, medical and biotech parks, a mall, hospitality, convention and exhibition centres and a central park.

The Airport City will offer leisure, retail, entertainment and hospitality, with a multipurpose concert arena for hosting large conventions and shows.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “This new upcoming hotel complex, along with Taj Bangalore, will offer a combined inventory of 1,150 rooms catering to the needs of this dynamic and evolving market.”

The proposed hotel will be strategically located in close proximity to the concert arena that is currently under development, and will be part of the sustainable Airport City being developed by BACL. Both hotels will have extensive banqueting facilities to capture the growing potential of the MICE (meeting, incentives, conference and exhibition) demand.

With the addition of these hotel hotels IHCL will have 12 hotels in Bengaluru.