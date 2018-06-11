Indian Hotels among three in race to buy 4-star hotel in New Delhi

Tata Group-controlled Indian Hotels Company is one of the three firms who has confirmed putting in a bid to buy a four-star hotel property, The Connaught, in New Delhi.

The 31-year-old, seven-storey, 87-room property has been shut for nearly two years following the murder of a New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) officer, allegedly by the property’s owners.

Mid-market and budget brands Sarovar Hotels and Byke Hotels are the other two companies who have confirmed their interest in buying the defunct hotel, as per a report that appeared in Mint today.

The property is located on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, next to Shivaji Stadium. The final auction will be held on June 20.

In May 2016, NDMC had sealed the hotel after investigation into the controversial murder of an estate officer, M M Khan, revealed the involvement of Ramesh Kakkar, the then promoter of the hotel.

Kakkar, who owed around Rs 140 crore as licence fee to the civic body, along with six others, was arrested for the murder of Khan, a day before he was to pass the final order on the property’s lease terms. Khan reportedly refused to accept a bribe to rule in favour of the hotel facing eviction.