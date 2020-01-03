Indian hospital revenues set to make a strong comeback in FY20

After two years of subdued performance, the hospital sector is set to bounce back in FY20, posting revenue growth of 10-12 percent in the short to medium term, a latest report by rating agency ICRA said.

The revenue growth will be driven primarily by the increase in occupancy and average revenues per occupied bed (ARPOB).

According to ICRA, hospitals under its sample set posted revenue growth of Rs 4,807 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal (Q2FY2020), 14 percent higher compared to the same quarter last year.

Operational profit in the same period jumped 38 percent to Rs 757 crore, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin expanding from 13 percent to 15.7 percent.

The increased revenues accrued from higher bed occupancy (from 61.7 percent to 62.7 percent) and higher average revenues per bed, which grew 8 percent. Operational profit improved also because of the change in the accounting standard (AS 116) this year.

ICRA said that in the near term, hospitals are expected to focus on improving utilization of existing infrastructure instead of expanding their network.

The number of operational beds for ICRA’s universe of hospitals grew a modest 2 percent, from 24,187 beds in Q2 last year to 24,669 this year.

With rising revenues and improving efficiencies, the sector’s debt coverage indicators are also likely to improve going forward, the report said.

The hospital sector has been under some stress over the last few years, thanks to the GST rollout and with the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capping prices of stents and knee implants.

State governments too have looked to regulate procedure rates and have started levying steep penalties and placing operational limitations on erring hospitals.

Performance was also impacted by costs incurred in expansion by chains during the previous round of expansion, as hospitals incur significant capex and have fairly long gestation periods before revenues start accruing.

Going forward, “we believe the performance of healthcare companies will improve further going forward, though concerns on any incremental regulation having a transient impact remain,” said Kapil Banga, Assistant Vice President, ICRA.

Structurally, the outlook for the hospital sector looks favourable over the long term, Banga said, as underlying fundamentals like a significant shortage of beds in the country, rising number of diseases and an ageing demographic profile would boost demand.