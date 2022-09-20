Indian fertiliser sector: A fertile land for investment

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The fertilizer sector has been on investors’ radar in recent times because of varied geopolitical developments and import dependence. We believe there are reasons to take a closer look at the sector where the regulatory landscape has improved over the years and corporates are on a better footing due to vertical integration. The key issues to be tracked are policy support in terms of production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, and disinvestment in PSU firms. (image) (image) (image) Recent macro developments India imports fertilizers and...