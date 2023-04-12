 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian economy looking good because of focus on infrastructure, says Tata Steel MD Narendran

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

Speaking about the challenges the steel-maker faces outside India, TV Narendran said that while Europe continues to be a challenge despite an improvement in conditions, the second half of the year should be 'much better'

Tata Steel MD TV Narendran expects the second half of FY24 to be better.

The Indian economy is looking good despite global headwinds because of the focus on infrastructure, Tata Steel managing director TV Narendran has said.

“Globally there is some concern because of the fragility of some of the economies but I think the Indian economy is looking good because of the focus on infrastructure," Narendran told CNBC TV-18 on the sidelines of the Indian All India Management Association Awards.

Narendran also sort to draw a link between steel consumption and gross domestic product (GDP) growth. "Steel consumption in my view should reflect the GDP growth rate, so if the GDP is going to grow at six-and-a-half -seven percent, I expect steel consumption to grow at least that rate," the Tata Steel MD said.

He also spoke at length about Tata Steel's growth plans and how the steel-maker planned to five million tonne capacity expansion in the current financial year.