Indian drug companies get enquries on supplies of anti-HIV drugs for Coronavirus treatment

Indian drug companies have started receiving enquiries from government agencies, World Health Organisation (WHO) and even individuals, related to supplies of certain anti-HIV drugs that are now being tested on patients infected with 2019 novel Coronavirus (nCoV).

China's National Health Commission is repurposing the antiretroviral combination of Lopinavir and Ritonavir, which is meant to treat HIV, as a possible treatment for the symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Lopinavir/Ritonavir combination sold under brand names Aluvia and Kaletra by US-drug maker AbbVie works by blocking an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to reproduce.

“We remain in active touch with the government and the World Health Organisation (WHO). This is a matter where all of us have to support,” said Kedar Upadhye, Global CFO of Cipla to Moneycontrol.

Upadhye said Cipla has already made the donations of the two drugs to public health agencies.

He further added that the Chinese government hasn't approached them directly, but they are working through the Indian government and WHO.

Laurus Labs, which is one of the world’s largest producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for anti-HIV drugs also said it has started getting enquires. The company declined to comment further.

Indian Patent Office had rejected the patent application for Lopinavir/Ritonavir combination citing lack of “novelty”. The denial of the patent had helped domestic drugmakers to produce and market low-cost versions of this drug in India and in other developing countries.

Reuters reported about individuals importing the generic versions of the drug from India after they read a report that the drug might be useful against the new coronavirus.

It’s not just Lopinavir/Ritonavir combination, other drugs to treat HIV, flu and hepatitis-C drugs such as atazanavir, efavirenz, dolutegravir, bictegravir, oseltamivir, sofosbuvir, among others are also under evaluation for the treatment of coronavirus.

To be sure, none of the coronaviruses known to infect humans has an approved treatment. Many of these existing antiviral drugs are explored for treatment, none of them has even completed clinical trials to demonstrate how effective they are. People who are infected typically receive care mainly to help relieve symptoms

Indian drugmakers such as Cipla, Hetero, Aurobindo Pharma, Laurus Labs, Strides are among the top suppliers of generic anti-HIV drugs globally.

"It's too early days, but if these drugs are effective for an additional indication of Coronavirus, it would help open up new avenues for India companies," said an analyst who didn't want to be named.

Meanwhile, the Economic Times reported that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to allow a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir — approved for AIDS treatment — to be used if coronavirus infections turn into a public health emergency in India.

The outbreak that began in Wuhan, China has led to 1,018 deaths, with confirmed cases pegged at 43,143. India has reported three confirmed cases of Coronavirus so far.