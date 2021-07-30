MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for the exciting discussion with Danone on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Indian control clause dropped after changes in insurance law, says IRDAI

Under the new structure of 74 percent FDI limit, the majority of directors on the boards and key management positions will be resident Indians with at least 50 percent directors will be independent directors.

Moneycontrol News
July 30, 2021 / 05:10 PM IST

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on July 30 said that the 'Indian Control of an Indian Insurance Company' and 'Indian Ownership' clause under insurance laws have been dropped with immediate effect.

This is after an amendment through the Indian Insurance Companies (Foreign Investment) (Amendment) Rules, 2021. The Insurance (Amendment) Act, 2021, notified in March 2021 had amended the laws to omit this clause.

In March 2021, the Parliament passed the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021 leading to a hike in foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the sector to 74 percent.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced this proposal in the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1. She had then said that the FDI limit in India's insurance sector will be hiked to 74 percent from 49 percent.

Under the new structure of 74 percent FDI limit, the majority of directors on the boards and key management positions will be resident Indians with at least 50 percent directors will be independent directors. A specified percentage of profit will be retained as general reserve.

Close

Related stories

'Indian management control’ was a clause inserted when the insurance FDI cap was hiked to 49 percent in 2015. This clause meant that the all board-level matters related to appointments, company strategy and business expansion would have to be approved by a majority of Indian shareholders.

In her 2021 Budget speech, the finance minister did not use the words ‘Indian management control’ but made it clear that key management decisions would need majority approval from Indian shareholders.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #insurance
first published: Jul 30, 2021 05:10 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.