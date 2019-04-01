Indian CEO pay has outpaced company performance in the past five years

Institutional Investor Advisory Services

CEOs are the primary stewards of a company. They are not just responsible for driving strategic initiatives and maximizing shareholder value, but also play a key role in instituting the underlying ethos which steer organisational culture and stakeholder engagement. Some studies have indicated that close to 22 percent of variability in company performance can be directly attributed to the CEO. It is therefore important to keep CEOs motivated by compensating them adequately for their leadership.

In today’s competitive environment, this leads to high executive expectations for pay packages which provide an opportunity to create wealth. But while such payouts may be critical for talent attraction and retention, they need to be balanced with an open discussion on ‘how much is too much’.



The top 10 highest paid CEOs in the country cumulatively received more than Rs 560 million as remuneration in FY18.



CEO pay has outpaced company performance in the past five years.



The number of CEOs getting paid over Rs 100 million has now increased to 132 (a 25 percent increase since FY16).



In Sensex companies, CEOs are now paid more than 150 times the median employee salary.



Our analysis of financial year 2018 numbers for BSE 500 companies highlights the following trends.

Given that executive compensation continues to remain a pivotal theme in governance debates around the world, these fulsome payouts have started drawing closer investor scrutiny.

Regulators, on their part, have tried to weigh in on the issue by asking for more disclosures and imposing profitability-related thresholds. Relevant clauses in the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR), 2015, call for greater transparency by compelling companies to provide specific and granular details on director compensation. This has created disclosure uniformity which allow for comparability across the board and easier identification of outliers and excesses. Recently, to ensure better alignment of pay with performance, RBI has released guidelines for the banking sector – which, among other things, have asked for higher variable pay, deferred compensation clauses and malus/claw-back provisions to be included in the pay structures of banking executives.

But regulatory directives can only enhance transparency and, to an extent, set the industry baselines. To achieve a more credible mapping of CEO pay, boards need to play a more proactive role. Let us explore why that is important.

Pay growth outpaces revenue and profit growth

The median CEO pay in the BSE 500 companies over the past five years has grown at a faster pace than growth in profits and revenues (for CEOs who have been on the board for at least five years).

Part of this can be attributed to the diluted presence of variable components in the pay structure of Indian CEOs – they are paid more than 70 percent as fixed pay. In contrast, as per an Equilar study, the fixed component in S&P 500 companies constitutes only 12.3 percent, with the remainder being in the form of a cash bonus, stock and ESOPs. Fundamentally, variable pay helps align the goals of the individual with the goals of the company. In that regard, the data for Indian companies throws up an obvious anomaly which boards must use as a starting point to overhaul the prevalent practices.

Increase in the ‘Rs 100 million’ club

Around 132 executive directors in the BSE 500 received more than Rs 100 million as annual remuneration in FY18 (123 in previous year). In a way, the rich have gotten richer. Last year, the top 10 CEOs were cumulatively paid Rs 520 million – this year the number has increased to Rs 563 million. And these payouts are not restricted to companies of size or those showcasing performance - six out of nine of the top paid CEOs in the last three years led companies which are not part of the Sensex 30.

High median pay and wide pay ranges

The median CEO pay in both the Sensex 30 and BSE 500 companies have grown over the years. Interestingly, the median pay is highest in the widely held companies (where there are no identifiable promoters). For the most part, these are companies in the financial services sector which includes private sector banks and their listed subsidiaries. But while executive compensation in these companies is closely monitored by RBI, the high packages are partly a result of stock options granted to the CEOs - the fair value of such options may sometimes drive up the total pay in years where these are granted as a lumpsum.

The other notable trend is that, barring public sector units (PSUs), the pay range is quite large across ownership groups. This is important because it indicates the possibility of data skewness by the ‘few’ who dominate the ‘majority’. If some of these excesses can be reined in (using a conflation of measures described above), it will foster greater trust between companies and their stakeholders.

Greater role for the Nomination and Remuneration Committee

All of this sets the stage for the Nomination and Remuneration Committees (NRC) to step in. As the data shows, NRCs in many companies have been unable to design fair and equitable compensation policies for their CEOs. The problem has been compounded with issues of conflict – quite often, the CEO (or a family member) is part of the NRC leading to a situation where they vote on their own compensation. This casts aspersions on the objectivity of the entire exercise. One way to prevent this is to ensure that the NRC comprises only of non-interested directors who have no association with the executive members on the board.

RBI’s guidance gives direction

To bring in a certain degree of moderation, RBI’s suggestions of deferred variable pay and malus/claw-back provisions therefore merit a closer look. Such arrangements will enhance accountability, make CEOs more mindful of their impact on company performance and prevent them from taking an ephemeral view on the company’s strategy. Further, boards must strive to define performance metrics which will ensure that tiered disbursements are made only on the achievement of strategic goals.

Conclusion

Finally, it is the intent and degree of board oversight that will drive future trends. There are multiple, and often competing, factors for them to consider - quantum, performance, size, growth, and industry benchmarks. And while navigating through these data points may be an arduous task, the failure to create well-thought-out pay structures will lead to excessive payouts and consequently, market push-back. That is something companies need to guard against.

Note: Data for this report has been sourced from IiAS’ proprietary pay analytics platform, comPAYre, which contains historical remuneration and performance data for executive directors across BSE 500.