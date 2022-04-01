Indian Business Leader Awards: HUL wins outstanding company of the year

REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was conferred with outstanding business of the year award at CNBC-TV18’s Indian Business Leader Awards, held in Mumbai.

The Indian subsidiary of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Unilever, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is unarguably the country’s largest FMCG company with a turnover of over Rs 45,000 crore. The company with an extensive network of over 45,000 distributors and over 50 brands has a presence in nine out of every ten Indian households.

Unilever’s Indian roots can be traced back to 1931, when it set up its first domestic subsidiary, Hindustan Vanaspati Manufacturing Company, followed by Lever Brothers India in 1933 and United Traders in 1935. These three companies merged to form Hindustan Lever in November 1956, which later was renamed HUL.

The company has over the years built a large portfolio of brands, with brands such as Pond’s, Brooke Bond and Lakme coming into the HUL fold through acquisitions. Recently, the merger of GSK Consumer Healthcare, the parent company of brands such as Horlicks and Boost, with HUL in 2020 made the company the largest player in the food and refreshment segment. HUL houses 14 brands that each have a turnover of over Rs 1,000 crore. Its brands such as Brooke Bond tea and Surf Excel detergent breached the Rs 1,000-crore sales mark as early as 2007, while detergent brand Wheel crossed the Rs 2,000-crore sales milestone in 2008, according to the company’s website.

HUL made successful inroads into rural India through its Project Shakti launched in 2001, which targeted villages with populations of less than 5,000 individuals, helping build a presence in about 50 percent of over 6 lakh villages.

The company employs over 21,000 people and has been recognised as the employer of choice in FMCG by Aon Hewitt for 12 years now.

The FMCG behemoth is also making strides towards sustainability and achieved plastic neutrality in 2012, four years ahead of its target. Since 2018, HUL has facilitated environmentally safe disposal of more than 1.2 lakh tonnes of post-consumer-use plastic waste.