you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Bank receives Best Bank Award

At a function in Salem recently, Chief Minister of the state K Palaniswami handed over the award to the executive director of the bank M K Bhattacharya.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Public sector Indian Bank has bagged the Best Bank Award from the Tamil Nadu government for meeting the needs of women's self-help groups (SHGs).

At a function in Salem recently, Chief Minister of the state K Palaniswami handed over the award to the executive director of the bank M K Bhattacharya, a statement said on March 3.

Salem district collector Rohini and senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion, it said.
First Published on Mar 3, 2019 04:03 pm

tags #Banks #Business #Companies #India #Indian Bank

