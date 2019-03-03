Indian Bank receives Best Bank Award

Public sector Indian Bank has bagged the Best Bank Award from the Tamil Nadu government for meeting the needs of women's self-help groups (SHGs).

At a function in Salem recently, Chief Minister of the state K Palaniswami handed over the award to the executive director of the bank M K Bhattacharya, a statement said on March 3.

Salem district collector Rohini and senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion, it said.