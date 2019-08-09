App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Bank inks pact with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance

According to the agreement, Cholamandalam MS, a Murugappa Group company, would sell its range of insurance policies to customers of Indian Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Public sector Indian Bank Friday signed a corporate agency agreement with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company for distribution of its insurance products to bank customers.

On the signing of agreement, Indian Bank Managing Director and CEO, Padmaja Chunduru said, "The partnership will greatly benefit our customers and through this alliance, our customers will get a wide range of innovative products". Indian Bank has 2,872 branches, across the country.

"Both Indian Bank and Chola MS seek to fulfill the non-life insurance needs of bank's customers", she said. Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, Managing Director, SS Gopalarathnam said, "two great institutions headquartered in Chennai are coming together for a longstanding partnership."

".. we are privileged to be the General Insurance partner of choice for Indian Bank. We are committed to work together to ensure that customers have access to best of insurance protection ..," he said.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #bank #Indian Bank

