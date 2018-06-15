App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indiabulls Housing Finance raises Rs 2,318 cr via bonds

"The company has today, June 15, allotted its 17th tranche of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 2,318.50 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indiabulls Housing Finance has raised Rs 2,318.50 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. This is part of the company's Rs 24,000 crore fund raise plan. Indiabulls Housing Finance had announced to raise Rs 24,000 crore by way of issuance of secure, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis in December 2017.

"The company has today, June 15, allotted its 17th tranche of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 2,318.50 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of the company closed 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 1,191.35 apiece on the BSE today.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 09:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.