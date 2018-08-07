App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

India to comfortably achieve 100 GW solar energy target by 2022: Government

Karnataka topped the installed solar energy capacity chart at 5.16 GW followed by Telangana at 3.4GW and Andhra Pradesh at 2.56 GW as on July 31, 2017, the minister noted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India is all set to comfortably achieve 100 GW of solar energy capacity by 2022 and has already installed solar capacity of 23.12 GW till July this year, Parliament was informed today. The data regarding generation of power from various renewable energy projects is consolidated by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

"The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has planned a detailed trajectory so as to meet the target of 100 GW by 2022. A capacity of 23.12 GW was already installed up to July 2018. Projects of around 10 GW are under implementation and tenders for additional 24.4 GW have been issued," Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"The country is on track to comfortably achieve the target of 100 GW of solar capacity by 2022," he added.

The minister said solar power projects require around 4 to 5 acres of land per MW and the MNRE monitors the development of upcoming and commissioned renewable energy projects with implementing agencies like Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), state nodal agencies and state governments/UT administrations through regular meetings, video-conferences and on the site visits.

related news

Karnataka topped the installed solar energy capacity chart at 5.16 GW followed by Telangana at 3.4GW and Andhra Pradesh at 2.56 GW as on July 31, 2017, the minister noted.

In another reply to the House, the minister said the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) has assessed the solar power potential of the country at 748 GW.

Solar energy output in the country was 25.87 billion units in 2017-18, which was higher than 13.49 billion units in 2016-17, 7.44 billion units in 2015-16 and 4.59 billion units in 2014-15, it stated.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.