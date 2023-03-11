India rings up Apple: Tech giant accelerates job growth through manufacturing expansion

Apple's growing investment in India may lead to the creation of approximately 120,000 jobs in the upcoming fiscal year, with 40,000 being direct positions in manufacturing and 80,000 being indirect roles, Economic Times reported on March 11 citing staffing firms.

The report said that retail will contribute fewer jobs, and the majority will be focused on the manufacturing side.

By the fiscal year 2026, this figure is expected to increase to a minimum of 300,000 new jobs, with around one-third being direct employees and another 200,000 being indirect jobs, as per the report.

“We are already seeing increased demands (by Apple’s contractors in India) on the manufacturing side. With the additional plants, factories being planned, an additional 1 lakh direct jobs would come up in the next 36 months,” Kartik Narayan, chief executive, staffing, TeamLease Services, told the publication.

Notably, Apple has reportedly become the single largest creator of jobs in the electronics sector after having generated one lakh direct jobs in the past 19 months. Out of the one lakh jobs, Tamil Nadu-based Foxconn Hon Hai, which exclusively makes iPhones, has created over 35,500 or more than a third.

Starting its production only this financial year, Pegatron, which is also in Tamil Nadu, has become the second largest employer with 14,000 jobs. Wistron, located in Karnataka, has generated 12,800 jobs.

Besides the manufacturing push, the tech giant is reshuffling management of its international businesses to put a bigger focus on India, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company posted record revenue in India last quarter, even as its total sales slipped 5 percent. Apple has created an online store to serve the region and is planning to open its first retail outlets in the country later this year.

Moneycontrol News