India rings up Apple: Tech giant accelerates job growth through manufacturing expansion

Moneycontrol News
Mar 11, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Retail will contribute fewer jobs, and the majority will be focused on the manufacturing side.

Apple's growing investment in India may lead to the creation of approximately 120,000 jobs in the upcoming fiscal year, with 40,000 being direct positions in manufacturing and 80,000 being indirect roles, Economic Times reported on March 11 citing staffing firms.

The report said that retail will contribute fewer jobs, and the majority will be focused on the manufacturing side.

By the fiscal year 2026, this figure is expected to increase to a minimum of 300,000 new jobs, with around one-third being direct employees and another 200,000 being indirect jobs, as per the report.

“We are already seeing increased demands (by Apple’s contractors in India) on the manufacturing side. With the additional plants, factories being planned, an additional 1 lakh direct jobs would come up in the next 36 months,” Kartik Narayan, chief executive, staffing, TeamLease Services, told the publication.