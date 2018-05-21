India Ratings, Moody's downgrade Punjab National Bank on Rs 13,400-crore loss after massive fraud

Rating agencies India Ratings and Research and Moody's Investors Service have downgraded Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) long-term issuer rating and deposit rating, respectively.

Moody's, while keeping a stable outlook on the bank, has also downgraded PNB's credit assessment.

India Ratings, on the other hand, has given a negative outlook on the lender.

India Ratings revised PNB's long-term issuer rating to 'IND AA+' (from IND AAA) while Moody's downgraded the local and foreign currency deposit rating to Ba1/NP from Baa3/P-3.

Why downgrade?

Both agencies point out the deteriorating asset quality, especially after the big fraud unearthed in February, its weak capital position and weak internal controls and processes.

In a note, India Ratings said, "PNB’s operating metrics have deteriorated in the last few quarters, on account of pressures on its asset quality, impacting the strength of its earning profile. In 4Q FY18, the bank reported a loss at an operating profit level, highlighting its structurally weak standalone profile. PNB’s pre-provision profitability and capitalisation levels remain weak, due to the impact of interest rate reversals on its margins.”

Moody's highlighted that, "The bank's weak earnings profile — as seen by its large stock of non-performing assets (NPAs) and the associated credit costs — will limit its ability to absorb the impact of the fraudulent transactions over the next 12-18 months. Furthermore, provisions relating to the fraudulent exposures will largely offset the benefit the bank will receive from the Indian government's (Baa2 stable) capital infusion plan."

The rating revisions comes a week after the Government-owned bank reported a Rs 13,417 crore-loss in its fourth quarter results and an over Rs 12,000 crore loss for the full year in FY18.

On February 17, 2018, India Ratings placed the bank’s rating on negative watch, just three days after PNB disclosed the biggest banking scam in India, involving fraudulent and unauthorised transactions worth Rs 11,300 crore (now pegged at Rs 14,357 crore).

“The downgrade in the Long-Term Issuer Rating reflects the impairment in PNB’s ability to sustain its current position of systemic importance, with the possibility of a dip in its overall share of systemic assets and liabilities, mirroring the sharp deterioration in its asset quality,” India Ratings said.

What can change for PNB?

India Ratings believes that PNB’s higher share of exposure to stressed sectors such as infrastructure and iron & steel, along with sizeable single name concentration towards highly levered corporate groups, makes it more vulnerable to asset quality challenges than a few of its peers.

“Also, its legacy concentrations will remain an overhang in the near term, given the RBI’s circular on the resolution of stresses assets and the sluggish pace of economic recovery. According to Ind-Ra, the stock of stressed corporates with lower-than-required provisioning remains high for PNB, with its stressed assets to total loans at around 19.5 percent as of March 2018,” it said.

As per India Ratings, the Negative Outlook reflects a possibility of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) invoking a regulatory action on PNB, constraining its operations, which could further weigh on its share of systemic assets and liabilities. It believes PNB could continue to struggle with its core capitalisation level, both on an immediate and sustained basis, in the absence of a significant capital infusion from the government.

“Nevertheless, PNB’s ‘IND AA+’ rating reflects its systemic importance as the second-largest government-owned bank and fourth-largest bank including private banks by asset market share (FYE17: 5.3 percent). The bank also has the second-largest branch network in the country – second only to State Bank of India’s (‘IND AAA’/Stable),” India Ratings said.

Further, the stock of stressed corporates with lower-than-required provisioning remains high for PNB, with its stressed assets to total loans at around 19.5 percent as of March 2018. Incrementally, the bank is making efforts to increase the share of low ticket size, low risk weight business segments.

Capital requirement

“Higher-than-expected deterioration in profitability in the short term along with inability to shore up adequate capital could further strain the standalone profile and attract a negative rating action,” it added.

PNB’s capitalisation took a significant hit after the fraud with its common equity Tier-1 capital at 5.96 percent, much below the regulatory requirement of 7.375 percent at end-March 2018.

Moody's estimates that PNB will require external capital of about Rs 12000-13000 crore in fiscal 2019 to meet the minimum Basel III CET-1 ratio of 8 percent by March 2019.

Further, PNB will receive capital support from the Indian government and that the bank will be able to release some capital from the sale of its non-core assets — such as its real estate holdings — as well as a partial stake sale in its listed housing finance subsidiary, PNB Housing Finance Ltd. Nevertheless, these sources will unlikely prove sufficient to restore the bank's capitalization to levels before the fraudulent transactions were discovered, it said.

PNB's credit assessment could be upgraded if the capital infusion received from the Indian government, and or any actions taken by the management, improves the bank's capitalisation to a level which is in line with other similarly rated Indian public sector banks.

Further downgrade possible

India Ratings said there could be a negative rating action if the bank experiences significant (more than expected) deterioration in the asset quality, leading to higher-than-expected deterioration in the profitability in the short term, impairing its ability to add meaningful capital through internal accruals.

Similarly, Moody's will downgrade the credit assessment and its ratings if the bank's capitalization worsens beyond what Moody's expects in this ratings action.

Furthermore, any indication that government support to the bank has diminished will also lead to a ratings downgrade, Moody's said.