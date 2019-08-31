App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank, outlook negative

"India Ratings and Research has downgraded Yes Bank Ltd's long-term issuer rating to 'IND A+' from 'IND AA-," the bank said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Private sector lender Yes Bank on August 31 said India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded its long-term issuer rating to 'IND A+'.

"The outlook is negative. The agency has affirmed the bank's short-term issuer rating at 'IND A1+'," it added.

Close
According to Ind-Ra, 'IND AA' rating signifies "high degree of safety" regarding timely servicing of financial obligations, while instruments rated 'IND A' have "adequate degree of safety".

First Published on Aug 31, 2019 03:56 pm

tags #Companies #India #India Ratings #Yes Bank

