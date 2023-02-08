English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    India needs to review Green Hydrogen policy in view of incentives offered by other countries: Sumant Sinha of ReNew Power

    "Renewables is just one aspect of it. But I think, downstream, things beyond renewables—green hydrogen, for example—hopefully, will allow us to decrease this dependence on imports," said Sinha

    Rachita Prasad
    February 08, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
    As of now, corporates are going for clean electricity as step one, but eventually there will be other opportunities to decarbonise their entire operations, said ReNew Power MD Sumant Sinha

    As of now, corporates are going for clean electricity as step one, but eventually there will be other opportunities to decarbonise their entire operations, said ReNew Power MD Sumant Sinha

    The incentives and subsidies being planned by other countries for green hydrogen manufacturing are going to pose a stiff challenge for India if it does not review its strategy, said ReNew Power’s chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Sumant Sinha. In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol at the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru, Sinha also said that from focusing only on renewables, the company now intends to also help corporates with their decarbonisation strategies.

    Edited excerpts from the interview:

    At the India Energy Week’s inaugural ceremony, the prime minister said going ahead, India's energy growth would be the highest in the world. We have done a lot of things in different segments of energy, whether it's hydrocarbons or clean energy. What are the gaps that still need to be plugged?

    There are some fundamental issues in India. As you know, India is probably the biggest fossil fuel importer. We do about $150 billion or more of energy imports every year. We even import things like coal and so on. I would say that the whole energy sector in India needs a lot of work, which the government is certainly targeting to do, in terms of decreasing our imports and increasing our energy security.