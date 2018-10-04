India may face medicine shortage after China cracks down on factories to check pollution

Limcee, the commonly consumed Abbott’s vitamin-C chew-able tablet, has been off the racks of chemist shops across the country for the last few months due to supply disruption of a key active ingredient called sodium ascorbate used in making the drug.

Much of the sodium ascorbate used in vitamin-C tablets is imported from China, and the crackdown by world’s second-largest economy on its thousands of factories to check pollution and raise overall safety standards is disturbing supplies and pushing the raw material prices higher.

To be sure the shortages are not limited to vitamins like Limcee, even some antibiotic drugs are under short supply, says Dilip Mehta, President, Pharmaceutical Wholesalers Association for Mumbai.

Mehta further added that things are still under control and see no reason to panic at the moment.

Abbott’s spokesperson declined to comment.

Media reports estimate 40 percent of all China factories have been shut down at some point over the last one year in order to be inspected by environmental bureau officials, resulting in late and missed orders and increased costs.

In addition to stringent environment and safety expectations, the rising cost of manpower in China and higher crude oil prices are also pushing the prices north.

Executives at three large companies told Moneycontrol that they are seeing around 25-30 percent API cost escalation due to China supply cuts. The rising dollar is also adding up to the costs.

To make matters further complicated, drug makers in India can't pass on the rising costs to the consumers as prices of most drugs are regulated by the government.

The government caps prices of medicines that are part of the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) taking the simple average of all drugs in a particular segment with market share of at least 1 percent. The price hikes the government allows annually once are linked to the Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI). For medicines outside the NLEM, companies are allowed to raise prices by as much as 10 percent a year.

“We are trying to address the supply shortage by sourcing APIs from others vendors, but these changes will impact supply chain and have cost implications,” said an executive at a large India drug maker.

Another executive told that his company may soon have to take a call on whether to stay or pull out certain products that are not financially viable.

“There is no point in selling a product, where we don’t make any money,” said the above executive.

"But pulling out products in this market isn’t easy and will take months as companies have to file a withdrawal request and have to wait for the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) nod,” the executive added.

There are around 7,000 active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturers in China, catering to around 80 percent of India drug makers’ raw material needs.

According to the government, India's import of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) from China stood at Rs 12,254.97 crore in 2016-17.

Chinese companies over the years have built huge capacities with support from their government through cheap loans, better infrastructure and not-so-stringent environment and safety regulations, though the difference in labour cost between India and China is only 3 percent.