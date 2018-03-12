App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 12, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

India is a global platform in terms of technology & product development: Alstom

CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan sat down with the Chairman and CEO of Alstom, Henri Poupart-Lafarge on the company's expansion plans and what role will India play in the future.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan sat down with the Chairman and CEO of Alstom, Henri Poupart-Lafarge on the company's expansion plans and what role will India play in the future.

It has been a fantastic opportunity for Alstom to participate in the electrification programme in India, he said.

We have signed the contract two years ago and in two years, we have developed two new locomotives combining engineering coming from India and from Europe. We have produced the first locomotive in Madhepura, Bihar and we are testing it, which is right on track, he added.

India is the future of Alstom, it is extremely strategic both from the market standpoint and as a global platform. All that we do in India is for the Indian market and for the exports, said Henri Poupart-Lafarge.

India is a global platform in terms of technology and product development, he further mentioned.

For more, watch accompanying video…

tags #Business

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC