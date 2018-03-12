India is a global platform in terms of technology & product development: Alstom

CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan sat down with the Chairman and CEO of Alstom, Henri Poupart-Lafarge on the company's expansion plans and what role will India play in the future.

It has been a fantastic opportunity for Alstom to participate in the electrification programme in India, he said.

We have signed the contract two years ago and in two years, we have developed two new locomotives combining engineering coming from India and from Europe. We have produced the first locomotive in Madhepura, Bihar and we are testing it, which is right on track, he added.

India is the future of Alstom, it is extremely strategic both from the market standpoint and as a global platform. All that we do in India is for the Indian market and for the exports, said Henri Poupart-Lafarge.

India is a global platform in terms of technology and product development, he further mentioned.