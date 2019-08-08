India Inc's debt woes could result in $100-billion opportunity for PE funds

Private equity (PE) funds are planning to earmark as much as $100 billion to invest in Indian companies, according to a report in the Business Standard, as the latter struggle to deleverage and infuse fresh equity into their business and some may want to avoid being headed to the bankruptcy court.

The BS report says that PE fund managers believe that the situation offers immense opportunities, not just to invest in small companies but also large conglomerates.

Indian companies have struggled to raise capital over the past few years, thanks to their high debt, a lot of which has turned bad. As the economy slowed, capital further dried up as NPA-saddled banks looked to recover existing loans instead of extending fresh ones.

Promoters of various companies have also embarked on a major stake sale exercise, looking to sell non-core assets in order to raise funds. Further, even if banks were to write off a significant portion of NPAs, several companies would still be in need for growth capital.

This opens a significant opportunity for PE funds, as some promoters would prefer an investment from a PE fund rather than a strategic investor (such as a rival or a foreign company), the report quoted Amit Chandra of Bain Capital as saying.

An investment to a tune of about $100 billion would mark the coming-of-age of PE funds in India, which used to pick up small stakes in the late 2000s, and largely stayed away between 2005 and 2014.

However, over the past few years, interest of PE funds has spiked: Over 70 percent of foreign direct investment in 2018 was constituted by PE funds.

PE funds are always aware that investing in a broader landscape – such as in large conglomerates -- would come with its own challenges as they would need the expertise to deal with them, the report said quoting fund managers.