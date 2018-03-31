App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 31, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

India Inc: Need for additional capabilities to enhance role of learning

Corporate India has a learning maturity index of 71. This means that while learning strategy and operating models are well aligned with business strategy for most organisations, there is still need for additional capabilities to be built to enhance the role of learning and development in companies.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Corporate India has a learning maturity index of 71. This means that while learning strategy and operating models are well aligned with business strategy for most organisations, there is still need for additional capabilities to be built to enhance the role of learning and development in companies.

That's what the KPMG-NHRDN study titled Learning On Point 2018 indicates. The study assesses the state of learning and development across 138 organisations across several sectors. CNBC-TV18 caught up with Nishchae Suri, Partner and Head, KPMG Learning Academy to understand how organisations can achieve the next level of maturity.

