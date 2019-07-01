App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

'India first' to be a major focus: Samsung

The company - which is locked in an intense battle for market leadership in India with China's Xiaomi - also said it will bring its A80 smartphone that features a rotating camera in India within this month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samsung on July 1 said "India-first" will continue to be a major focus area for the South Korean electronics major as it rolls out newer devices aimed at millennials.

The company - which is locked in an intense battle for market leadership in India with China's Xiaomi - also said it will bring its A80 smartphone that features a rotating camera in India within this month.

"India is one of the big markets for us. It is a fast-changing market. If we can win over India, then we can win over in any global market," Samsung Head of Innovation Product Planning Group Yeon Jeong Kim said.

Close

He added that the company has, over the past many months, launched devices in India before other markets.

related news

"...India is the first market where we bring many of our products and we will continue with this strategy," he said.

While Samsung usually cites GfK data, reports from other research organisations like IDC and Counterpoint have positioned Xiaomi to be ahead of Samsung (in terms of units shipped) for many quarters now.

According to IDC, Xiaomi had a 30.6 percent market share, followed by Samsung at 22. 3 percent in the January-March 2019 quarter.

Samsung, citing GFK data, said it had 39 percent market share in value terms and 41 percent in volume terms in the January-March quarter.

Earlier this year, Samsung had unveiled its India-first 'M' series that include smartphones priced sub-Rs 20,000 and are sold only online.

Samsung also revamped Galaxy A series and said it aims to clock USD 4 billion (around Rs 28,000 crore) in revenue this year in India from this series. In May, it had said A series smartphones has already crossed sales of USD 1 billion (nearly Rs 7,000 crore) in 70 days.

Kim said the A80 will be launched in the Indian market within this month.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Samsung

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.