India currently at an inflection point in AI adoption: Microsoft India President

Envisioning the potential of AI for India, Microsoft detailed the country’s readiness for AI in a whitepaper titled ‘Age of Intelligence’.

Focus on making India a digital economy, mobile phone penetration, reduced data costs are all collaborating to make for an environment conducive to extend connectivity and services to the underserved segments of the population, Microsoft said in a whitepaper on AI, unveiled at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2019.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India said “Our ambition is to enable a human-centered approach to AI. India is currently at an inflection point in the adoption of AI. Building on the four foundational pillars – enabling digital transformation across industries, forging coalitions for innovation, building a future-ready workforce and creating sustained societal impact will unlock and accelerate the potential of AI. All of this should be done within an over-arching ethical framework for AI development and usage.”

The whitepaper titled ‘Age of Intelligence’ outlines challenges and opportunities with respect to AI and how balanced and forward looking government policies, technological advancements including growing internet penetration and connectivity will help reap benefits of digital transformation in years to come.

Furthermore, Microsoft calls for the technology industry to actively partner and engage to help realize India’s global aspirations in AI, given that many of the initiatives outlined therein need technology as the backbone to achieve scale, efficiency and sustainability. Cloud infrastructure and rapid deployment of intelligent cloud services will play a key role in driving AI adoption and benefits in the country.