UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
India Cements has (Captain) Cool treat for dealers, fans to mark its 75 years

India Cement dealers, CSK fans will virtually come face-to-face with Mahindra Singh Dhoni at a live event on Tuesday evening

KT Jagannathan
October 05, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
File image of MS Dhoni during an IPL match. Dhoni will mentor the Indian side in the upcoming World T20. (Image courtesy: Instagram/iplt20.com, BCCI)

File image of MS Dhoni during an IPL match. Dhoni will mentor the Indian side in the upcoming World T20. (Image courtesy: Instagram/iplt20.com, BCCI)

To celebrate 75 years of India Cements, vice-chairman and managing director N Srinivasan is organising a close encounter of a virtual kind that brings together the two things he is best known for—business and cricket.

India Cement dealers will virtually come face-to-face with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahindra Singh Dhoni at 7.30 pm on October 5 on the YouTube channel of CSK.

“The one-hour live event, hosted in YouTube of CSK, will provide a great opportunity for millions of ‘Yellove Fans’ to view their teen (13- year-old CSK) joining the channel partners of India Cements in greeting and celebrating the journey of the cement major in nation-building and laying the foundation for a modern India since Independence,” a company official said.

Srinivasan, who was the vice-chairman and the managing director when India Cements bought the team in 2008, will also interact with the dealers. Teammates Shradul Thakur and Imran Tahir are expected to join Dhoni, who is also the vice-president of India Cements.

Also read: The N Srinivasan Interview | India Cements boss on 75-year run, Chennai Super Kings, cricket and more

Close

The event will also offer an opportunity to the team fans to interact with Dhoni, who is leading the squad at the UAE where the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is being played.

Dhoni and his boys are doing well and have already qualified for the knockout stage.

India Cements, too, is playing well at 75. With an annual turnover of Rs 5,000 crore, it is one of the largest cement manufacturers in the country and is a sponsor of Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai franchise was sold to India Cement in 2008 when IPL was launched. Dhoni has been leading the side ever since but in 2014 India Cements decided to hive off CSK, which is now owned by  Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.
KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #CSK #India Cement #IPL #MS Dhoni
first published: Oct 5, 2021 06:57 pm

