Independence Day offers: Attractive deals and discounts galore at offline stores as well

To mark Independence Day, offline stores are competing with the likes of Flipkart, Amazon, Pepperfry and Snapdeal.

Almost all the prominent online and offline stores are offering customers with head-turning offers on electronics, apparels, mobiles, laptops, tablets, advanced cameras, etc.

Moneycontrol collated some of the best deals offered in the online and offline space across categories.

Online Offers

Flipkart's 'The Big Freedom Sale' promises to make Independence Day 2019 all the more special with fantastic discounts on tablets, mobiles, laptops, electronics, clothing, and many other categories. Flipkart lovers can enjoy up 30-40 percent discount on mobile phones, 40 percent on laptops, up to 50 percent on electronics.

Snapdeal's 'Deal of India Sale' began from August 10 and will close on August 15.

Snapdeal is offering up to 80 percent discount on Men clothing, Women Clothings. Also, up to 70 percent of Home & Kitchen products, sports, fitness, bags, mobile and accessories and up to 60 percent on beauty, food and health products.

Amazon concluded its six-day independence sale on August 11 ahead of its competitors.

Online beauty retailer Nykaa, is offering up discounts up to 10 to 50 percent on brands such as L’oreal, Biotique, Color bar, Maybelline, Lakme, among others.

Digital Payments Leader, Paytm is on capitalizing on the independence sale. Customer who buys products from Paytm Mall can avail up 80 percent discount from Aug 9-15.

Online grocery markets have also joined the bandwagon. Indian online supermarket, Bigbasket, and Grofers are also dishing out discounts during Independence sale.

Big Basket kicked off its ‘Freedom 47’ sale ahead of Independence Day on Aug 5 which will last until Aug 15. During the offer period, buyers can avail a minimum 47 percent discount on over 500 top products under categories such as fruits, vegetables, organic staples, branded snacks, bread, cosmetics, cleaning, and kitchen items.

Offline offers

Big Bazaar is holding the biggest retail event of 2019 which kick-started on Aug 9 called Mahabachat. Customers can avail amazing deals and dishing out discounts at all 357 Big Bazaar and FBB stores across India on food, clothes, appliances, and electronics.

For instance, within food items, Maggi Masala Noodles with MRP of Rs 89 will be available for Rs 52, while Fresh & Pure Desi Ghee (1 L) will be available for Rs 312 as against MRP of Rs 389.

Among detergents, Tide Detergent (6+2 kg) MRP Rs 710 is available at Rs 436.

Customers who are looking to buying homeware can look for attractive discounts and offers. For instance, Pigeon Kitchen Combi set 3 burner glass top gas burner + 3 jars of 750w mixer grinder + 4 pcs non-stick set + 3 induction based pressure cooker with MRP Rs 14,834 can grab the offer by paying only Rs 4,899.

Big Bazaar is also offering flat 60 percent off on branded trolleys, duffel bags, backpacks. It is also offering 20 additional cashback on brands like Aristocrat, American Tourister, Skybags, Safari, VIP, Milestone, Wildcraft, Kamilant, Buffalo, and Umbro.

Even better, the shopping frenzy has a tempting proposition and that’s Rs 1,200 cashback on shopping of Rs 3,000. Besides, shoppers will get a 7 percent instant discount for shopping with SBI credit and debit cards for a minimum purchase of Rs 4,000.

Reliance Digital has flagged off the latest edition of its annual 'Digital India Sale'. The deals, offers, and discounts are available from August 10-15.

During this flagship sale, customers are extended 15 percent cashback across a wide range of electronics that will include 10 percent HDFC cashback and 5 percent Reliance Digital cashback.

This offer is available at over 360 Reliance Digital stores, over 2200 My Jio stores and online on Reliance Digital’s official website (www.reliancedigital.in).

Some of the highlights of the Digital India Sale are offers on high-end televisions. The sale includes offers like a 55 inch TV starting at Rs 39,900, 65 inch TV starting at Rs 59,990 and a 32 inch Smart TV available at an incredible price of Rs 10,990 only.