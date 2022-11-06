Income Tax department conducts survey at Jyothy Labs premises

Jyothy Labs said on November 6 that the Income Tax department conducted a survey at the company’s offices and manufacturing plant in the normal course of business.

The company stated that its business operations have not been impacted due to the survey, according to an exchange filing.

"The Company extended its full co-operation and support to the Officials of the Department during their survey proceedings and have provided them timely and correct information/ data as asked for and shall continue to

provide any further details/ information that might be required by them in future," Jyothy Labs said.