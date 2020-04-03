In Pics | Taj Hotels opens doors for doctors fighting COVID-19

The Taj Group is working with BMC to offer its services. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Five Taj Hotels group properties in Mumbai have opened their doors to accommodate doctors and nurses who are treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri are some of the properties that are housing the doctors and nurses. (Image: Twitter/hvgoenka) 3/7 The Taj Group is working with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to offer its services. (Image: PTI) 4/7 Two hotels outside Maharashtra - Ginger Madgaon in Goa and Ginger Noida City Centre - have also been pressed into action. (Image: Gingerhotels) 5/7 "We deeply value the contribution of the medical community and will continue to work with them as well as local authorities to tackle the crisis," said the spokesperson.(Image: Twitter/hvgoenka) 6/7 In many cities of India, medical professionals are facing social stigma. (Image courtesy: Twitter/hvgoenka) 7/7 The Tata Group has pledged Rs 1,500 crore (Rs 500 crore by Tata Trusts and Rs 1,000 crore by Tata Sons) to combat the coronavirus crisis. (Image courtesy: Twitter/hvgoenka) First Published on Apr 3, 2020 08:42 pm