you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Taj Hotels opens doors for doctors fighting COVID-19

The Taj Group is working with BMC to offer its services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Five Taj Hotels group properties in Mumbai have opened their doors to accommodate doctors and nurses who are treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus (covid-19). (Image: Reuters)
1/7

Five Taj Hotels group properties in Mumbai have opened their doors to accommodate doctors and nurses who are treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri are some of the properties that are housing the doctors and nurses. (Image: Twitter/hvgoenka)
2/7

Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End, Taj Santacruz, The President, Ginger MIDC Andheri are some of the properties that are housing the doctors and nurses. (Image: Twitter/hvgoenka)

As per a Taj Hotels and Resorts spokesperson the stay offered by the group is free of cost. The Taj group is working with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to offer its services such as accommodation and food. (Image: PTI)
3/7

The Taj Group is working with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to offer its services. (Image: PTI)

Two hotels outside of Maharashtra have also been roped in to provide the services. The recently opened Ginger Madgaon in Goa and Ginger Noida City Centre are helping the cause. (Image: Gingerhotels)Two hotels outside of Maharashtra have also been roped in to provide the services. The recently opened Ginger Madgaon in Goa and Ginger Noida City Centre are helping the cause. (Image: Gingerhotels)
4/7

Two hotels outside Maharashtra - Ginger Madgaon in Goa and Ginger Noida City Centre - have also been pressed into action. (Image: Gingerhotels)

The number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra reached 423 with 42 patients discharged and 21 deaths. (Image courtesy: Harsh Goenka)
5/7

"We deeply value the contribution of the medical community and will continue to work with them as well as local authorities to tackle the crisis," said the spokesperson.(Image: Twitter/hvgoenka)

India reported a total of 2,880 COVID-19 cases with 207 patients discharged and 81 death. (Image courtesy: Harsh Goenka)
6/7

In many cities of India, medical professionals are facing social stigma. (Image courtesy: Twitter/hvgoenka)

The Tata Group had pledged Rs 1,500 crore (Rs 500 crore by Tata Trusts and Rs 1,000 crore by Tata Sons) to combat the coronavirus crisis. (Image courtesy: Harsh Goenka)
7/7

The Tata Group has pledged Rs 1,500 crore (Rs 500 crore by Tata Trusts and Rs 1,000 crore by Tata Sons) to combat the coronavirus crisis. (Image courtesy: Twitter/hvgoenka)

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 08:42 pm

