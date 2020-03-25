App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | See how brands are spreading awareness about social distancing through their logos

Social distancing is the need of the hour and companies are using their logos innovatively to send their message about fighting coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases around the globe, countries are being put under a lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Governments are trying to make people understand the importance of staying home and avoiding public gatherings. Here are some companies that are spreading awareness in an innovative way. (Image: PTI)
Coca Cola posted on social media promoting social distancing as the best way of being together amid coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Twitter @Cocacola_GH)
McDonald's has separated its logo as a campaign to make people aware of the need to keep social distancing in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (adsoftheworld.com)
Mucinex promoting facts about coronavirus through ads to combat misinformation. (Image: adsoftheworld.com)
Swiss banana producer and distributor Chiquita Brands International company posted a version of its logo without Miss Chiquita saying, ‘I’m already home. Please do the same and protect yourself.’ (Image: Twitter @Chiquita)
Nike also promoting social distancing to stay safe with their ads campaigning to play inside and play for the world. (Image: Twitter @Nike)
Mercadi Libre, Argentina’s online marketplace changed its logo on social media platform from shaking hands to elbow bump to promote social distancing amid the global outbreak of COVID-19. (Image: Twitter @ML_Mexico)
First Published on Mar 25, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Slideshow #World News

