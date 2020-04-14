App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Here's what top corporate leaders have to say on lockdown extension

How did India Inc react to PM Narendra Modi's announcement? Check out here

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On April 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to combat coronavirus outbreak. PM has also said that some restrictions will be eased from April 20, in areas where the situation is improving.
On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Modi has also said that some restrictions will be eased from April 20 in areas where the situation is improving. The reactions from India Inc came thick and fast. Here's a look at some of them. (Image: AP)

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the CMD of Biocon
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the CMD of Biocon (Image: Moneycontrol)

Pawan K Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra
Pawan K Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra (Image: Moneycontrol)

Harsh Mariwala, the founder-chairman of Marico
Harsh Mariwala, the founder-chairman of Marico (Image: Moneycontrol)

Debjani Ghosh, the president of NASSCOM
Debjani Ghosh, the president of NASSCOM (Image: Moneycontrol)

Sachin Bansal (Image: Moneycontrol)
Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Filpkart and currently Managing Director of Navi Technologies. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Deepak Shenoy, founder of CapitalMind
Deepak Shenoy, founder of CapitalMind (Image: Moneycontrol)

Federation of Indian Export Organisations
Federation of Indian Export Organisations (Image: Moneycontrol)

TV Mohandas Pai
TV Mohandas Pai (Image: Forbes)

Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC
Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC (Image: Moneycontrol)

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 10:20 pm

tags #Companies #coronavirus #India lockdown #Slideshow

