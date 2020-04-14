In Pics | Here's what top corporate leaders have to say on lockdown extension

How did India Inc react to PM Narendra Modi's announcement? Check out here Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Modi has also said that some restrictions will be eased from April 20 in areas where the situation is improving. The reactions from India Inc came thick and fast. Here's a look at some of them. (Image: AP) 2/10 Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, the CMD of Biocon (Image: Moneycontrol) 3/10 Pawan K Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra (Image: Moneycontrol) 4/10 Harsh Mariwala, the founder-chairman of Marico (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/10 Debjani Ghosh, the president of NASSCOM (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/10 Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Filpkart and currently Managing Director of Navi Technologies. (Image: Moneycontrol) 7/10 Deepak Shenoy, founder of CapitalMind (Image: Moneycontrol) 8/10 Federation of Indian Export Organisations (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/10 TV Mohandas Pai (Image: Forbes) 10/10 Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Apr 14, 2020 10:20 pm