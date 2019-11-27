App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: Helicopter services between Pune-Mumbai-Shirdi takes off

Run by Blade India, tickets start at Rs 15,500 a seat

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
What would you choose? A four-hour drive that can get even longer, or a 40-minute hop that comes with bird's eye view of your favourite cities?
1/6

What would you choose? A four-hour drive that can get even longer, or a 40-minute hop that comes with bird's eye view of your favourite cities?

Frequent travellers between Mumbai and Pune, or those who often go to Shirdi, now have a choice. Blade India, the local unit of Fly Blade -- the largest arranger of helicopter flights for civilian travel in the US -- has started services between these three destinations.
2/6

Frequent travellers between Mumbai and Pune, or those who often go to Shirdi, now have a choice. Blade India, the local unit of Fly Blade -- the largest arranger of helicopter flights for civilian travel in the US -- has started services between these three destinations.

Blade India started chartered services on November 15 and passenger services from November 22. On service are Airbus HC130 (like the one above) and Bell 407
3/6

Blade India started chartered services on November 15 and passenger services from November 22. On service are Airbus HC130 (like the one above) and Bell 407

A seat can cost upwards of Rs 15,500 and up to Rs 18,990. If you are a frequent traveller, opting for coupons of 10 will make sense
4/6

A seat can cost upwards of Rs 15,500 and up to Rs 18,990. If you are a frequent traveller, opting for coupons of 10 will make sense

The trip is pretty seamless. There are Blade's lounges (like the one above at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course), from where the chopper takes off. The company provides last mile connectivity on request
5/6

The trip is pretty seamless. There are Blade's lounges (like the one above at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course), from where the chopper takes off. The company provides last mile connectivity on request

Encouraged by the initial response, the company now wants to expand services to other Indian cities. By the way, if you want a joy ride, you can book a ticket for that too!
6/6

Encouraged by the initial response, the company now wants to expand services to other Indian cities. By the way, if you want a joy ride, you can book a ticket for that too!

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 07:59 am

tags #Business #Companies

