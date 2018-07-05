In letter to shareholders, Deepak Parekh details succession plans at HDFC

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Chairman Deepak Parekh said in his annual letter to shareholders that a smooth transition within the group will be his top-priority, according to a Mint report.

Hinting at Managing Director (MD) Aditya Puri’s imminent retirement in the letter, Parekh said that the secession plan would require 18-24 months of preparation.

Parekh, who turns 74 this year, added that the boards of the respective companies will look at both internal and external candidates to fill the positions, he said.

“Personally, the task of ensuring frictionless transition is and will be on the top of my mind. That said, it is not as if there will be an announcement right away,” Parekh said, according to the report.

“As passionate and energetic as some of our leaders within HDFC group are about their jobs, the reality is that individuals do get on in age,” Parekh added.

This is the first time Parekh has publicly spelt out his views on a succession plan.

CEO Puri, who has been the managing director of the country’s largest private bank since 1994, had in May put out a road map for transition in an analyst meet. Puri is expected to retire in October 2020.