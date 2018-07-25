In latest scam, unethical Uber drivers using vomit to dupe customers: Report

California-based cab aggregator Uber reimburses drivers for any kind of damage caused to their cars by passengers. Taking advantage of the policy, unethical drivers are falsely accusing passengers of vomiting in the cars.

As proof, the drivers allegedly send fake pictures of vomit to authorities and bills for cleanup. An adjustment, a bill of $80 to $100 is sent to passengers.

When a passenger oblivious to the fraud tried to contact with the customer care, he was told, “I understand that it can be disconcerting to receive adjustments to the tariff after your trip ended … In this case, your driver notified us that during your trip there was an incident in the vehicle and therefore a cleanup fee of $150 was added.”

According to Maimi Herald, Uber head responded to the allegations and said that they are actively looking for reports on fraud cases and are taking necessary action. “It did not have specific numbers on fraud cases but the vast majority of cleaning fee reports are legitimately the result of someone making a mess in the car. In the instances where we find a confirmed case of fraud, we take appropriate action,” the company said in a statement.

Andrea Pérez a victim of the fraud reportedly told el Nuevo Herald, “I requested an Uber from Wynwood to the Edgewater area. At one point the driver told me a road was closed and that he could drop me off near my destination to avoid an extra charge. I agreed and got off.” Later, to her surprise, she received an adjustment bill of $98 as cleanup charges.

She added, “I immediately contacted Uber through the app. I told them that I was alone, sober, that I was not carrying any drinks and that it was impossible for me to have caused that damage. But every new email from Uber came from a different representative and always favoured the driver.”

Despite several people alerting Uber about the fraud, the company reportedly refused to reimburse the "adjustment fee" to customers.