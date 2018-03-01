In Gopinathan, Chandrasekaran has found an able successor at TCS

Rajesh Gopinathan's growth to the top seat at India's top IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services, has some similarities with that of his predecessor N Chandrasekaran. Like the present Chairman of Tata Sons, Gopinathan also took over as the CEO and MD at the age of 46. And both have been lifers at the Group.

Interestingly, when both the men took over their new responsibilities last year, the circumstances too were similar. While the technology industry was going through turmoil and things were changing rapidly, the Tata Sons was also facing an unprecedented crisis following the exit of Cyrus Mistry.

Gopinathan, who was the chief financial officer at TCS, was handpicked by Chandra, who wanted to make sure that the Group's most profitable business continued on its stellar performance over the years. TCS has been making substantial dividend payments to Tata Sons, which was used by the group to fund acquisitions. No doubt, the new Chairman needs that money.

In FY17, TCS paid over Rs 6,712 crore in dividends to Tata Sons, up from Rs 5,846 crore in FY16. Historically Tata Sons has been using such big dividends to fund acquisitions into non-IT sectors.

But that may be changing with Chandra at the top.

Also, as growth slows in the IT sector, and global uncertainties persist, Chandra is considering streamlining all technology operations in all parts of Tata Group under TCS. He doesn't want the Group companies to work in silos.

However, contrary to popular opinion, he hasn’t given extra attention to TCS, but focused on all parts of the conglomerate that does everything- from making salt to managing one of the country’s largest hotel chains.

Chandra is counting on Gopinathan to keep TCS ahead of its peers.

The successor

​It was clear from the start that Gopinathan had big boots to fill- TCS had generated USD 1 billion in incremental revenue every year under Chandra since 2011.

Known as a numbers guy who managed to maintain profitability at TCS even in the most difficult of times in 2016-17, Rajesh has taken forward much of the work that Chandra began.​

Chandra is said to have hand picked Gopinathan, and even though some people doubted his ability to make the best of the top job, the new CEO has taken the challenge head on and kept the focus on building the business.

Known to be a people’s manager and moving with the team, Gopinathan has managed to keep the numbers at TCS stable.​

In the last two months, TCS has announced two deals- one is the renewal of an existing deal with television management firm Nielsen, making it worth USD 2.25 billion, and another one worth USD 2 billion with life insurance, retirement and investment solutions firm Transamerica.

The large contracts have gone a long way in restoring confidence in India’s largest IT services firm and has helped reduce the uncertainty caused by the weakness that had been persisting in the US banking financial services and insurance sector.

​It also helps that he is articulate, understands the business and doesn’t dodge difficult questions.

While one year is too short to judge the performance of any top boss, Gopinathan, like his predecessor, is certainly off to the right start.