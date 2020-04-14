App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Charts | Lockdown impact: Beleaguered telecom sector spurts to life

Due to lockdown restrictions in place, there has been a massive rise in OTT consumption, thus fuelling the demand for internet data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

In order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been forced to extend the lockdown period till May 3.

The economy is bleeding due to the restrictions in place and it has affected every sector. However, the telecom sector, which has been under the cosh for the past few years, seems to have got a new lease of life during this period.

Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic | Telecom players ask govt to permit self-KYC of new customers

Equity research firm ICICI Securities believes consumer behaviour may have undergone changes due to the sudden change in lifestyles owing to the lockdown and there is a high probability of emergence of new long-term trends after things normalise.

Also Read | Telecom towers unaffected by lockdown, task force ensuring smooth functioning

According to the research firm, the sector is likely to reap the benefits from rise in internet literacy, increased video calling activities, likely improvement in fixed broadband penetration, etc.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

In the charts below, it is evident that during lockdown, consumption of Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP)  and social networking sites have witnessed a significant jump.

VOIP1404

- Mobile payments have also witnessed a jumpmobilepayment1404

- Gaming and video of demand (VOD) apps have also benefitted

Gamin and VOD

- Within VOD, viewership of original shows and movies shot up

ott1404

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #lockdown #telecom sector

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.