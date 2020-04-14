In Charts | Lockdown impact: Beleaguered telecom sector spurts to life

In order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been forced to extend the lockdown period till May 3.

The economy is bleeding due to the restrictions in place and it has affected every sector. However, the telecom sector, which has been under the cosh for the past few years, seems to have got a new lease of life during this period.

Equity research firm ICICI Securities believes consumer behaviour may have undergone changes due to the sudden change in lifestyles owing to the lockdown and there is a high probability of emergence of new long-term trends after things normalise.

According to the research firm, the sector is likely to reap the benefits from rise in internet literacy, increased video calling activities, likely improvement in fixed broadband penetration, etc.

In the charts below, it is evident that during lockdown, consumption of Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) and social networking sites have witnessed a significant jump.

- Mobile payments have also witnessed a jump

- Gaming and video of demand (VOD) apps have also benefitted

- Within VOD, viewership of original shows and movies shot up