App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Charts | How big are Jio deals? Here's a comparison with some key financial activities

The deals have taken place despite the global economy hobbling due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In less than seven weeks, Jio Platforms has managed to seal eight massive deals. Through these fundraising transactions, the digital unit has amassed Rs 97,885.65 crore from some of the world's top leading global investors like Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala and ADIA.

The flurry of deals marks the largest continuous fundraising activity by a company in the world.

The deals have taken place despite the global economy hobbling due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Close

The headline-grabbing combined amount raised by Jio is equivalent to some of the important economic activities in India.

related news

Below are some comparisons that offer context to the significance of Jio's dealmaking prowess:

- The total money raised by Jio is almost equal to Foreign Institutional Investor, or FII, investment in the Indian equity market in 2019 — Rs 1,01,122 crore.

jio-comparision2-for-web

- More than total foreign direct investment (FDI) in India in the March quarter 2020: Rs 95,549 crore.jio-comparision3-for-web

-  It is comparable to FII outflow from the Indian debt and equity market in 2020 so far - Rs 1,11,878 crore.

jio-comparision-for-web

- It is nearly 50 percent of FDI in the Indian telecommunication sector in the past 20 years - Rs 2,19,189 crore.jio-comparision5-for-web

-It is more than 1/4th of total FDI in India in FY 2020 - Rs 3,53,558 crore.jio-comparision4-for-web

-  It is more than double of Domestic Institutional Investors net inflow in the Indian equity market in 2019 - Rs 42,174 crore.

jio-comparision6-for-web

-It is almost one-third of the market cap of Jio's closest competitor – Bharti Airtel - Rs 3,09,657 crore

jio-comparision7-for-web

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies #FDI #Moneycontrol Datawatch #reliance jio

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

Desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue a crime against humanity: India's Ambassador to the US

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

COVID-19 lockdown: Over 30 lakh in Uttar Pradesh benefited from India Post’s doorstep delivery of cash service

Maruti cuts production by 98% in May amid coronavirus pandemic

Maruti cuts production by 98% in May amid coronavirus pandemic

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.