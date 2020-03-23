In a rare deal for Indian pharma, Bayer inks pact with Curadev to develop drugs

In a rare achievement for an Indian pharmaceutical company, German drug maker Bayer has signed a deal with Curadev, a drug discovery company based in India, to develop new drugs targeting lung, cardiovascular and inflammatory diseases.

The collaboration and licensing deal, announced on March 23, will use the Indian company's Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) antagonist platform.

As per the terms of the agreement, Curadev will receive an upfront payment. It will also receive funding during the research term and may be eligible for pre-clinical, clinical and sales milestones of over 250 million euro as well as single-digit royalties as a percentages of net sales.

Bayer, in turn, will gain exclusive access to novel molecules from Curadev that are designed to inhibit the STING pathway. The companies will collaborate to optimise and advance these molecules, as well as others generated during the collaboration, into clinical development.

STING antagonists, or drugs to inhibit or stop STING pathway, offer tremendous potential for new treatments, as STING is known to play a role in activating the innate immune system in auto-inflammatory diseases.

“In line with our strategy, we continue to deepen our understanding of pathology in disease areas with high unmet medical need and further strengthen our research activities on mechanisms with broader potential, rather than individual indications,” said Dr. Joerg Moeller, Member of the Executive Committee of Bayer AG's Pharmaceuticals

Division and Head of R&D.