you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft's annual revenue crosses $100 billion for first time

The biggest contributor to the milestone in income generation was Microsoft's cloud service, which includes Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365. Together with Windows Cloud, it raked in revenues to the tune of $23 billion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Technology giant Microsoft, for the first time in the company’s history, has crossed the $100 billion-mark  in annual revenue for FY 18 ended June 28.

According to a ZDNet report, the biggest contributor to the milestone in income generation was Microsoft's cloud service, which includes Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365. Together with Windows Cloud, it has raked in revenues to the tune of $23 billion. Surface sales crossed $4.6 billion in FY18, while Windows Pro revenues rose by 14 percent.

Around $10 billion was brought in by its gaming division, which includes revenues from its Xbox gaming console. It earned $5 billion with the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

CEO Satya Nadella told analysts on an earnings call on July 19, "The one thing that I would say that I'm increasingly seeing is Tier 1 workloads. In some sense, when we think about some of the commitments being made by some of the biggest brands in the world in terms of what they're doing, one is very core."

Microsoft had fired several thousand employees a year ago as it announced a huge do-over in its sales strategy. The employees were told by the company that Microsoft intended to reduce the number of enterprise accounts it was targeting.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 10:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Microsoft #World News

